Binghamton Post Office hosts drive-thru hiring event

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Binghamton Post Office held a Drive-Thru Day today to advertise their open career positions in Binghamton today.

Attendees could drive up or walk up to the site to receive information and materials needed to apply to the Binghamton USPS and learn about the jobs available.

The purpose of the drive-thru event was to provide an opportunity for potential candidates to know what to expect from the jobs, according to Binghamton's postmaster Nathaniel Wood.

"It's a great job to have," Wood said. "It's a fulfilling job. You're helping the community. It just depends on what you're looking for, the postal service has an infinite number of different jobs," he told 12 News.

Wood says the Binghamton Post office currently has four open positions that are looking for hires.

A second drive-thru event will take place tomorrow, Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Binghamton Post Office located at 115 Henry St.

Applications are also available online for those looking to apply, here.

For more information on this event, call thing Binghamton Post Office at (800) 275-8777.