Colosseum tourists can go underground to see ‘backstage’

ROME (AP) — After 2 1/2 years of work to shore up the Colosseum’s underground passages, tourists will be able to go down and wander through part of what had been the ancient arena’s “backstage.” Italy’s culture minister on Friday formally announced the completion of restoration work on the underground section in the presence of the founder of Tod’s, the shoe and luxury goods maker, who has footed the bill. The public was forbidden from venturing backstage from 80 A.D., when the amphitheater was inaugurated, until the last show in 523.