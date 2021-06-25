Garnar recognizes Broome County seniors for being ‘Foster Grandparents’

(WBNG) -- Broome County Executive Jason Garnar thanked a group of 48 older people for their work acting as "foster grandparents" to kids in the Broome County area.

"I really think the foster grandparent program is one of the best programs we have in Broome County," Garnar told seniors assembled at the Broome West Senior Center in Endwell. Everyone in the group was given a certificate with their name on them during the ceremony.

According to the County, whose Office of Aging runs the program, the "Foster Grandparents" volunteer for elementary schools, Head Start programs and daycare centers encouraging children with exceptional needs to learn through activities such as reading books and playing educational games.

"The kids just finding the love and encouragement of the grandparents to be so positive," said program manager Vincent Fox. "It helps them get through their day, it helps them get through their assignments, it helps them to learn."

The benefits go both ways. The program has given a purpose in life for the seniors who would otherwise be sitting at home with little to do, Fox said.

Participant Cindy King cherishes being a mentor and friend to the kids

"Oh it's great," King said. "There's nothing more fulfilling. It's a job where you can go home at night and feel good about yourself."

Fox and King are looking forward to when the program can resume after the pandemic pause. Garnar pledged to help them start back up for the fall in any way he could.

Fox hopes more people will join the program. He says participants just need to be 55+. The program was designed for those who are income-eligible. Income guidelines apply as participants do receive small stipends as payment, Fox said.

They can call the Office of Aging if they are interested at 778-2411