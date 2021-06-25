DeWine criticizes GOP advancing transgender girl sports ban

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Republican Gov. Mike DeWine has questioned the need for a legislative ban on transgender girls competing in sports. The proposal, titled the Save Women’s Sports Act, would require schools and higher education institutions in the state to designate “separate single-sex teams and sports for each sex.” The bills’ sponsors say it is an effort to maintain fairness and protect the integrity in women’s sports in Ohio. The association governing Ohio school sports say there are no examples of transgender girls causing issues in competition. House Republicans on Thursday added the ban to a bill that would allow college athletes to receive compensation.