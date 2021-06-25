Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers have cut six-time Pro Bowl guard David DeCastro. The surprising move means the team’s entire offensive line will be revamped heading into the 2021 season. The 31-year-old DeCastro had one year remaining on the five-year, $50-million contract he signed in 2017. The Steelers selected DeCastro in the first round in 2012 and he quickly became one of the league’s most dominant linemen, twice being named first-team All-Pro.

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Bryan Reynolds had a three-run homer among his three hits, Chad Kuhl pitched six strong innings and the Pittsburgh Pirates snapped a nine-game losing streak against the St. Louis Cardinals with an 8-2 victory. Adam Frazier and Phillip Evans also homered for Pittsburgh in its first win over St. Louis since Sept. 18, 2020. Kuhl allowed one run and three hits in six innings to improve to 2-3 in 10 career starts against the Cardinals. St. Louis has lost four in a row and 15 of its last 20 since June 2. Carlos Martínez allowed five runs and five hits with seven walks in five innings.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers are staying home for training camp. The team says it will not go to Saint Vincent College for the second straight summer after the NFL declined the organization’s plan. The Steelers say they are “disappointed” they will not be returning to the small school in Latrobe, about an hour from downtown Pittsburgh. It has served as the team’s camp since 1966. The defending AFC North champions will instead split time between Heinz Field and their training complex on the city’s South Side.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Kyle Larson joined Hendrick motorsports this season unsponsored. Rick Hendrick wasn’t concerned because he figured once Larson started winning, companies would come aboard the No. 5 Chevrolet. Larson has now won four consecutive races, five overall, and only one victory was with a sponsor that was not a Hendrick company. Larson’s success is now drawing sponsorship interest, but Hendrick isn’t even sure he wants to take his companies off the car.