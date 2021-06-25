Iran’s top leader receives its home-made corona vaccine

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s state TV is reporting that the country’s supreme leader has recieved the first domestically developed coronavirus vaccine. Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said that he was not interested in receiving foreign-made vaccines, saying it’s better to “wait for the Iranian vaccine because we have to be proud of this national honor.” In January, Khamenei banned imports of the American and Britain vaccines, a reflection of mistrust toward the West.