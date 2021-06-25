New York lawmakers want to increase fines on loud vehicles to get you a good night’s sleep

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- A bill which would dramatically increase fines for people who make modifications to their vehicles is currently sitting on Governor Cuomo's desk.

The bill, known as the "SLEEP" act, was passed by both the New York State House and Senate. It's unclear if Governor Cuomo will sign the bill into law.

The bill also outlaws certain modifications that can be made to car muffler louder than originally intended by car manufacturers. The already-illegal modifications to mufflers and exhaust systems would increase from $150 o $1,000.

State Senator Andrew Gounardes is the co-sponsor of the bill. He believes there has been an increase in people making vehicle modifications during the pandemic.

"It seems like as everyone else was worried about their health and safety, a few folks thought it would be fun to go around and attach jet engines to the back of their souped up Mazdas and just wreck havoc on people's quality of lives," Gounardes said.

Todd Karbon of Johnson City said his wife was woken up recently by the sound of a loud car exhaust.

"When it comes to loud exhaust or whatever if it's during the day and it is passing by it is no big deal to me, but if its at two in the morning and someone is outside my house then of course I will have an issue with that."

Auto shops could also face punishments for making the modifications, Gounardes said.

"There's no reason why people should not be able to sit outside their house, sit in a park, walk down the street, and have to cover their ears every time a car passes by because someone thinks it is more important for them to sound or look cool than it is for us to enjoy the quality of life in our communities," Gounardes said.