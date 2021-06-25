Nola ties mark with 10 Ks in row, but Mets rally past Phils

NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Nola struck out 10 straight batters to match Tom Seaver’s major league record that stood alone for 51 years, but the New York Mets rallied past the Philadelphia Phillies 2-1 in eight innings on big hits by Francisco Lindor and Dominic Smith during the first game of a doubleheader. New York took advantage of an embarrassing two-base error by reliever José Alvarado, who overthrew first base on a comebacker while clinging to a 1-0 lead in the seventh inning of a game scheduled for seven. That led to Lindor’s tying single with two outs, and Smith won it with an RBI single off Ranger Suárez in the eighth.