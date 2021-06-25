Reconstruction begins on the Conklin Avenue bridge

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Mayor Rich David announced the start of a project to reconstruct the Conklin Avenue Bridge over Pierce Creek on the City's south side.

The Conklin Ave. bridge will be closed starting today, Friday, June 25 for construction.

The rebuild is a part of a $2.2 million project to reconstruct two south side bridges. The other bridge on Belden Street was reconstructed last year.

When complete, both bridges will have new structural steel, bridge decking, and sidewalks.

The Conklin Avenue bridge was originally constructed in 1972 and rehabilitated in 1999. It handles 12,800 vehicles per day.