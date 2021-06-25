Report: Mother of Binghamton University alumnus among missing in Miami-area condo collapse

(WBNG/CNN) -- According to a report from CNN, Judy Spiegel is one of the people unaccounted for in the Miami-area condo collapse that occurred Thursday.

Judy Spiegel is the mother of Rachel Spiegel. Rachel is an alumnus of Binghamton University, Class of 2007.

On Friday morning, Chabad of Binghamton Rabbi Levi Slonim posted about the family's tragedy, referencing an interview Rachel's father and brother did with Anderson Cooper.

Rabbi Levi Slomin also referenced that Rachel Spiegel was a part of Chabad of Binghamton.

Watch father and brother of @binghamtonu & @JewishBU alumnus Rachel Spiegel speak with such love, resilience and focus about their wife/mom buried under the #Surfsidecollapse https://t.co/D4vaEUvPSx — Rabbi Levi Slonim (@BingRabbi) June 25, 2021

The tweet was retweeted by Binghamton University.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for more updates.