Report: Mother of Binghamton University alumnus among missing in Miami-area condo collapse

Report: Mother of Binghamton University alumnus among missing in Miami-area condo collapseUpdated
(WBNG/CNN) -- According to a report from CNN, Judy Spiegel is one of the people unaccounted for in the Miami-area condo collapse that occurred Thursday.
Judy Spiegel is the mother of Rachel Spiegel. Rachel is an alumnus of Binghamton University, Class of 2007.
On Friday morning, Chabad of Binghamton Rabbi Levi Slonim posted about the family's tragedy, referencing an interview Rachel's father and brother did with Anderson Cooper.
Rabbi Levi Slomin also referenced that Rachel Spiegel was a part of Chabad of Binghamton.
The tweet was retweeted by Binghamton University.
This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for more updates.