Trudeau says Pope Francis should apologize on Canadian soil

TORONTO (AP) — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he has asked Pope Francis to come to Canada to apologize for church-run boarding schools were hundreds of unmarked graves have now been found. And he said Friday Canadians are horrified by their own government’s role. Indigenous leaders say that 600 or more remains were discovered at the Marieval Indian Residential School, which operated from 1899 to 1997 in the province of Saskatchewan. Last month, some 215 remains were reported at a similar school in British Columbia. More than 150,000 Indigenous children were forced to attend state-funded Christian schools in a campaign to assimilate them into Canadian society.