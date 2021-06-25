UN envoy calls for new international talks on Syrian war

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. special envoy for Syria is calling for new international talks to discuss concrete steps to give impetus to ending the 10-year Syrian conflict, such as exchanging prisoners and a nationwide cease-fire. Geir Pedersen told the U.N. Security Council on Friday that he believes these and other areas “of vital concern for average Syrians” have the potential to achieve common ground among Syria’s warring parties. He says progress would “promote internal and regional stability and build trust and confidence.” Pedersen says he senses that key players are interested in deepening talks.“