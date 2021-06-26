After mass shooting, they found fortitude and friendship

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Dan Leger and Tim Matson started their lives over in a hospital, slowly rebuilding their physical strength and finding the fortitude to learn how to walk again after both were seriously wounded during the Tree of Life synagogue shooting in 2018 that left 11 people dead. As they healed, they formed a friendship. As Mr. Leger, 73, lay in intensive care, his wife told him Officer Matson, the Pittsburgh SWAT officer who saved his life, was recuperating on the same floor, just down the hall. So, Mr. Leger set a physical therapy goal — to walk to the officer’s room so he could thank him.