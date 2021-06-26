As Amish woman slaying case proceeds, heavy hearts remain

LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) — The day before, 18-year-old Linda Stoltzfoos failed to return to her Upper Leacock Township home after Amish church service. About the best that searchers could hope for was that maybe she had gotten injured and was in a field. Perhaps a broken leg? Instead, authorities say she was kidnapped by a stranger and subsequently killed, prosecutors say, likely within hours of her abduction, which happened four-tenths of a mile up the road from her home. Susan Stauffer, president of Middle Creek Search and Rescue, said “The search was heartbreaking and I honestly think I left each search crying,”