Cat adoptions for $21 at the Broome County Humane Society

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Broome County Humane Society in Binghamton is offering cat adoptions for $21 as a part of its campaign to take in more rescue animals.

The campaign, lasting from today through July 3, is an effort to free up space in the shelter to be able to accept new rescue animals.

There are currently 110 cats and kittens at the shelter that are available for adoption which can be seen in the shelter or on the humane society website.

Although cat adoption rates are usually low in the summer, shelter Manager Amberly Ondria says now is still a perfect time to take in a new animal.

"Right now even though you may not be inside or at home as much, it's going to give the cats a little bit of time to acclimate to their new environment and learn about their family without feeling smothered," Ondria said. "So when you are home in the fall and in the winter you have a best friend."

Adoption applications are needed to welcome a new member to the family and can be completed online or in the shelter located on 167 Conklin Avenue.

To contact the shelter, call (607) 724-3709 or email at info@bchumanesoc.com.