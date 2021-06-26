Cradle grave gardens are brought back to life

YORK, Pa. (AP) — A popular practice for memorializing loved ones in the late 19th century has been brought back in York. The Garden Club of York has been coordinating with Prospect Hill Cemetery and Cremation Gardens to replant forgotten cradle grave gardens in the oldest part of the cemetery. The planning started in April and continues to evolve as the miniature gardens mature over the summer. Cradle graves are characterized by an integrated stone planter at the base of a headstone. They were born out of a time when people worked six days a week and families maintained their own plots on Sundays, said cemetery CEO Jack Sommer.