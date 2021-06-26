DeGrom’s shutout streak ends at 31 innings, Mets top Phils

NEW YORK (AP) — Mets ace Jacob deGrom gave up two runs for the first time this season and New York rallied after he exited, beating the Philadelphia Phillies 4-3 on Michael Conforto’s sacrifice fly in the ninth inning. DeGrom’s bid to set the Mets record for the longest scoreless-inning streak fell just short. His run ended at 31 innings on rookie Nick Maton’s RBI single in the second. R.A. Dickey set the team shutout mark of 32 2/3 innings in 2012. DeGrom allowed three hits in six innings, striking out five and walking one. The two-time NL Cy Young Award winner saw his ERA rise from 0.50 to 0.69. It is the lowest by any pitcher through 13 starts since earned runs became a statistic in 1913.