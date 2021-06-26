Enrique forecast to become hurricane off southwest Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tropical Storm Enrique is gaining strength off southern Mexico and forecasters predict it will become the first hurricane of the eastern Pacific season Saturday. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Enrique’s maximum sustained winds are at 65 mph (100 kph) and likely will reach hurricane force soon. The storm’s core is predicted to stay at sea while moving parallel to Mexico’s coast over the next several days. But forecasters warn it could cause heavy rains and dangerous flash floods and mudslides over parts of southwestern Mexico.