Heat Advisory from SUN 11:00 AM EDT until SUN 8:00 PM EDT

Heat Advisory from SUN 11:00 AM EDT until SUN 8:00 PM EDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY
Tioga County
…HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SUNDAY TO 8 PM EDT
SUNDAY…
* WHAT…Heat index values up to around 95 degrees expected.
* WHERE…Portions of Central New York, including Yates, Seneca,
Southern Cayuga, Onondaga, Steuben, Schuyler, Chemung, Tompkins,
Madison, Oneida, Tioga and Broome Counties.
* WHEN…From 11 AM Sunday to 8 PM EDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illness to occur.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Heat index values will be highest in
urban valleys, especially Syracuse.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&