Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Wil Crowe gave up four runs over five innings for his first major league win, and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the St. Louis Cardinals 5-4 for their fifth victory in seven games following a 10-game losing streak. Jacob Stallings and Phillip Evans drove in two runs each for the Pirates. St. Louis has lost five straight, seven of eight and 18 of 24, dropping a season-worst four games under .500 at 36-40. The Cardinals are fourth in the NL Central, seven games back of first-place Milwaukee. Crowe was making his 13th big league start and 14th appearance.

NEW YORK (AP) — Bryce Harper blew kisses at a booing crowd to punctuate his home run, and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the New York Mets 2-1 in eight innings for a doubleheader split after Aaron Nola matched a long-standing major league record with 10 straight strikeouts in the opener. Odúbel Herrera drove in the tiebreaking run with a groundout in the eighth as both games took an extra inning to determine a winner. Nola tied Tom Seaver’s mark for consecutive strikeouts set 51 years ago, but the Mets rallied to win the first game 2-1 in eight innings on big hits by Francisco Lindor and Dominic Smith.

NEW YORK (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Aaron Nola has struck out 10 straight New York Mets batters, tying a major league record that stood alone for more than five decades. Hall of Famer Tom Seaver fanned his final 10 hitters for the Mets in a 2-1 victory over San Diego at Shea Stadium on April 22, 1970. That mark for consecutive Ks held for 51 years until Nola whiffed Michael Conforto leading off the fourth inning in the first game of a doubleheader at Citi Field, which replaced Shea as the Mets’ home in 2009 on the same site in Queens. Nola started and ended his streak with punchouts of Conforto. Pete Alonso halted the run when he doubled on a 1-2 slider.

LONG POND, Pa. (AP) — Denny Hamlin could set the Pocono track record with a win this weekend. Pocono Raceway is the site of the only NASCAR doubleheader this season. Hamlin would pass Jeff Gordon for most wins at the 2 1/2-mile track, with two wins for Joe Gibbs Racing in 2006, and one each in 2009, 2010, 2019 and 2020. Kevin Harvick also won a race at Pocono last season. Harvick and Hamlin went 1-2 in Saturday’s race and Hamlin and Harvick went 1-2 in Sunday’s race. Both star drivers have yet to win a race in 2021. Kyle Larson is going for his fourth straight Cup series win.

LONG POND, Pa. (AP) — Pocono Raceway is set to hold the first CBD-titled NASCAR race. The Pocono Organics CBD 325 will be held Saturday at the track. CBD must test at an independent lab and contain less than 0.3% of THC for sponsorship approval in NASCAR. CBD sponsorship could open new doors of revenue for teams and tracks across NASCAR. There is a 380-acre farm on track property and roughly 40,000 feet of greenhouse space. NBC will not mention CBD during Saturday’s broadcast. The track has two logos for the event. One logo has CBD in bold and the other highlights 325.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — It didn’t take long for the Pittsburgh Steelers to find a replacement for David DeCastro. The Steelers have signed five-time Pro Bowl guard Trai Turner to a one-year deal shortly after cutting DeCastro in a somewhat surprising move. Financial terms were not disclosed, but Pittsburgh did find itself with a little money to spend after releasing DeCastro, a six-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro. Turner comes to Pittsburgh three months after being let go by the Los Angeles Chargers. The 28-year-old Turner spent just one season in Los Angeles, playing in a career-low nine games.