Seattle hits record high amid Pacific Northwest heat wave

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Government officials, wildlife managers and utility workers across the Pacific Northwest were trying to keep people and animals safe as a historic heat wave scorched the region Saturday. Temperatures in many areas were expected to top out 25 to 30 degrees above normal in the coming days. Seattle reached 97 degrees early Saturday afternoon, making it the hottest June day on record. The city was expected to edge above 100 degrees over the weekend. In Portland, Oregon, forecasters said the thermometer could soar to 108 degrees Sunday, breaking an all-time record. The heat wave shocked a region accustomed to mild summers where many don’t have air conditioning.