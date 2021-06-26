Skip to Content

Mike Schmidt: Frisk the Pitcher an excuse for poor hitting

2:29 pm

Hall of Fame third baseman Mike Schmidt says it’s understandable that Major League Baseball had to take action over accusations that a high percentage of pitchers were using sticky substances to enhance their grips. But he says the ‘Frisk the Pitcher Night’ that began at every big league stadium this week was an embarrassment to baseball, as well as an excuse for poor hitting. He also contends that sabermetrics, analytics and other technology have had a negative effect on hitters.

Associated Press

