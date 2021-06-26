Mother Nature cranking up the heat

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and breezy. Low of 68 (65-70). Winds out of the south at 8-15 mph.



SUNDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. Breezy and humid. High of 89 (86-91). Winds out of the south, southwest at 10-15 mph.



SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low of 69 (67-72). Winds out of the south, southwest at 5-10 mph.

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Conditions remain on the warm side tonight as lows only fall into the upper 60s. Humidity will also begin to increase more as dew points climb into the mid to upper 60s.



It's going to feel like summer this week as temperatures and dew points will be well above average. Monday will be the hottest day with temperatures in the 90s and heat indices between 95-102°. Unfortunately, the heat and humidity is here to stay with above normal temperatures continuing for the entire 7-day forecast.