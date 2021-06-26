Name/image compensation for student-athletes proposed

HARRISBURG (AP) — College athletes in Pennsylvania would be able to receive compensation for their name, image and likeness in proposed legislation associated with the new state budget package. PennLive.com reports that a document obtained from the state House Republican Appropriations Committee and tied to the state’s budget negotiations contains language saying a college student athlete “may earn compensation” for their “name, image or likeness.” Athletic scholarships couldn’t be reduced or revoked because of such compensation. Student-athletes would be barred from agreements with certain industries. Six other states have similar legislation going into effect in July and more are considering the idea.