Name/image compensation for student-athletes proposed

11:05 am Pennsylvania News from the Associated Press

HARRISBURG (AP) — College athletes in Pennsylvania would be able to receive compensation for their name, image and likeness in proposed legislation associated with the new state budget package. PennLive.com reports that a document obtained from the state House Republican Appropriations Committee and tied to the state’s budget negotiations contains language saying a college student athlete “may earn compensation” for their “name, image or likeness.” Athletic scholarships couldn’t be reduced or revoked because of such compensation. Student-athletes would be barred from agreements with certain industries. Six other states have similar legislation going into effect in July and more are considering the idea.

