Harper homers, Phils split with Mets after Nola ties K mark

NEW YORK (AP) — Bryce Harper blew kisses at a booing crowd to punctuate his home run, and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the New York Mets 2-1 in eight innings for a doubleheader split after Aaron Nola matched a long-standing major league record with 10 straight strikeouts in the opener. Odúbel Herrera drove in the tiebreaking run with a groundout in the eighth as both games took an extra inning to determine a winner. Nola tied Tom Seaver’s mark for consecutive strikeouts set 51 years ago, but the Mets rallied to win the first game 2-1 in eight innings on big hits by Francisco Lindor and Dominic Smith.