Parents seeking child care struggle with access, costs

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (AP) — As Megan Garman’s due date approached, she began making calls to several child care centers in the Johnstown area to get her daughter enrolled, but found herself signing up for waiting list after waiting list. “It’s very, very stressful,” she said. Garman began her search more than one year ago and is still waiting for a slot to open up. Every few months, she calls the centers to see if her family has moved up on the waiting lists. Her story is not uncommon in Pennsylvania, which suffers from a lack of access and affordability for child care and early childhood education facilities.