Scleroderma Foundation raises awareness for disease

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Scleroderma Foundation Tri-State Chapter in Binghamton held their virtual "Stepping Out to Cure Scleroderma" walk today from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The event was a part of the Foundation's campaign to raise awareness for the autoimmune disease that affects the skin and connective tissues throughout the body.

This year, due to the pandemic, participants could raise awareness in ways other than the walk, including cookouts, raffles, family parties, and by posting on social media.

Supporters could track their own mileage for the walk individually on a track, treadmill, or in a park.

Fundraising Manager Candice Snider says that the new virtual format allowed for different and creative ways of raising awareness.

"Having today's event is absolutely wonderful and exciting because not only are we able to reach the masses through social media but we're able to impact the lives and be able to give a better quality of life for other people," Snider said.

Effecting every one in 1,000 people, Scleroderma does not have a cure.

Through fundraising and awareness events like today's walk, the Scleroderma Foundation is able to donate to national programs that are committed to support, education, and research on the disease.

To donate to or learn more about the Scleroderma Foundation Tri-State Chapter, visit their website or call (800) 867- 0885.