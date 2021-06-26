Some donors sticking with Cuomo after harassment allegations

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Some of Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s campaign contributors say they’re still planning to donate money for his re-election, despite ongoing investigations into allegations that he sexually harassed employees and manipulated data on COVID-19 fatalities in nursing homes. The governor is planning a $10,000 per-person fundraiser for June 29 in New York City. It will be one of his first big, in-person events to raise money for his campaign since the coronavirus pandemic began. Campaign finance reports due July 15 will likely give a fuller picture of where Cuomo stands ahead of an expected run for a fourth term in 2022.