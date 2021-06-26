Verona Arena subs monumental sets with dynamic video

VERONA, Italy (AP) — The Verona Arena amphitheater in northern Italy has returned to staging full operas for the first time since the pandemic — with one big difference. The monumental sets that normally fill the vast amphitheater stage were replaced by dynamic, 3D images broadcast on huge LED screens, recreating a Sicilian village or a Fellini-esque film back lot. Distancing rules meant that stage crews moving around the sets had to be limited in the cramped backstage, setting in motion a reimagining of the 98th Verona Arena Opera Festival. For this season, technology is standing in for the sets that fill the vast stage and grab even the audience members sitting far away in the uppermost seats.