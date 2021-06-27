3rd annual Pastor Lyle Ward Memorial Fundraiser BBQ gives back to foster children

BINGHAMTON (WBNG)-- Saturday The Punisher's Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club hosted the 3rd Annual Pastor Lyle Ward Memorial Fundraiser.

The fundraiser raises money for the chapter's yearly plan, veterans assistance, and foster children in foster care systems throughout the Southern Tier.

Rescue chapter president Curtis Hammond, who is the grandson of Pastor Lyle Ward said not only does the event honor his grandfather's memory but it helps raise money for children in the community.

"A lot of people don't realize but foster kids, when they come into a foster home, sometimes all they have is a small black garbage bag of stuff to bring with them," Hammond said. "This is a way that we can give back to the community and give back to children in the community."

The proceeds from the fundraiser will go towards Christmas presents, shoes, and new school supplies for foster children in the area.