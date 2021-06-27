Birthday Bash held in remembrance of Binghamton legacy

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The life of Binghamton legacy Tim Ward, was celebrated today at McGirk's Irish Pub.

Ward was the former owner of the pub before his passing after his battle with prostate cancer.

Honoring the weekend that would have been his 65 birthday, Ward's family, friends, and community members were welcomed for Tim's Annual Birthday Bash.

Today's events included a motorcycle ride, live music, and a clambake; some of Ward's favorite things.

Kari Ward-Bayait, Ward's daughter, says he loved people more than anything.

"He was never too busy to just sit down and have a drink with a friend or talk to somebody about their hopes and dreams," Ward-Bayait said. "If something was bothering them he always gave them the time of day. That's just kind of the person he was: full of joy and always enjoyed people of all kinds."

During his lifetime, Ward was an advocate for live music, the restaurant industry, and small businesses across New York State.

Seen as a father figure to many, Ward is remembered and honored by not only his family but members throughout the community as well.