Blinken, Lapid meet in Rome amid reset US-Israel relations

ROME (AP) — New leaders of the American and Israeli governments are resetting their countries’ relationship after years of divisiveness. Out of top posts are former President Donald Trump and former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. In are President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, who will rotate his premiership with Foreign Minister Yair Lapid. The new leaders are trying to rebuild Israel’s ties with Democrats who control Congress. That could help Israel, which opposes an expanded Iran nuclear deal, engage in those talks. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid will meet in Rome on Sunday as their new governments look to turn the page.