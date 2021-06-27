FBI: Agent shot, wounded while helping police in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Authorities say an FBI special agent has been shot and wounded in Jackson, Mississippi, and is expected to survive the injury. A Jackson police spokesman says the agent from the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Jackson field office was shot Saturday night. Police spokesman Sam Brown tells The Clarion Ledger that more information about the shooting will be released later. FBI spokesman Brett Carr says the agent’s condition is not “life-threatening.” He said Sunday that the agent has been released from a hospital. Carr says the agent was assisting Jackson police when the gunfire happened. Few other details were available Sunday.