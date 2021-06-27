Heat Advisory from MON 11:00 AM EDT until MON 8:00 PM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Broome County

…HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING…

…HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT MONDAY…

* WHAT…Maximum heat index values around 95F for Sunday and

Monday.

* WHERE…Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Onondaga, Chemung, Tompkins,

Tioga and Broome counties.

* WHEN…For the first Heat Advisory, until 8 PM EDT this

evening. For the second Heat Advisory, from 11 AM to 8 PM EDT

Monday.

* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat

illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Greatest chance for high heat index values

will be in river valleys and low lying areas.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone

overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

