Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Mets ace Jacob deGrom gave up two runs for the first time this season and New York rallied after he exited, beating the Philadelphia Phillies 4-3 on Michael Conforto’s sacrifice fly in the ninth inning. DeGrom’s bid to set the Mets record for the longest scoreless-inning streak fell just short. His run ended at 31 innings on rookie Nick Maton’s RBI single in the second. R.A. Dickey set the team shutout mark of 32 2/3 innings in 2012. DeGrom allowed three hits in six innings, striking out five and walking one. The two-time NL Cy Young Award winner saw his ERA rise from 0.50 to 0.69. It is the lowest by any pitcher through 13 starts since earned runs became a statistic in 1913.

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Adam Wainwright pitched into the seventh inning, Paul Goldschmidt and Paul DeJong hit solo home runs and the St. Louis Cardinals ended a five-game losing streak, beating the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-1. The 39-year-old Wainwright again stepped up as the Cardinals’ stopper. Since June 9, he has broken St. Louis skids of six, three, two and five games. Wainwright allowed one run and six hits, and was pulled after giving up a leadoff single in the seventh. He struck out eight and walked one.

LONG POND, Pa. (AP) — Alex Bowman made it six straight wins for Hendrick Motorsports when he took the checkered flag at Pocono Raceway. Hendrick teammate Kyle Larson blew a lap on the final lap. Larson had his three-race winning streak snapped. Larson had won three straight Cup races and was in prime position to take this one at Pocono when he passed Bowman with three laps left in the race. Larson was maybe a mile away from becoming the first driver since former Hendrick driver Jimmie Johnson in 2007 to win four consecutive Cup races. Instead, a blown left front tire knocked Larson out of contention and Bowman stunningly made the most of his second chance.

UNDATED (AP) — Hall of Fame third baseman Mike Schmidt says it’s understandable that Major League Baseball had to take action over accusations that a high percentage of pitchers were using sticky substances to enhance their grips. But he says the ‘Frisk the Pitcher Night’ that began at every big league stadium this week was an embarrassment to baseball, as well as an excuse for poor hitting. He also contends that sabermetrics, analytics and other technology have had a negative effect on hitters.

CHICAGO (AP) — Kacper Przybylko’s shot led to an own goal by the Chicago Fire’s Boris Sekulić in the 79th minute and the Philadelphia Union held on for a 3-3 draw. Fire goalkeeper Bobby Shuttleworth saved Przybylko’s shot, but the deflection off his hand caromed into the goal off Sekulić’s shoulder. Sekulić tied it at 2 for the Fire in the 56th minute and Mauricio Pineda made it 3-2 for Chicago in the 67th. The Union’s Jakob Glesnes opened the scoring in the second minute with an own goal, giving the Fire a 1-0 lead. Quinn Sullivan tied it at 1 for the Union with an overhead bicycle kick in the 28th minute. Cory Burke gave Philadelphia a 2-1 lead in first half stoppage time.