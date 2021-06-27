Apple Daily editorial writer arrested at Hong Kong’s airport

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong media say an editorial writer of the now-defunct pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily was arrested at the airport while attempting to leave the city. Two editorial writers have now been arrested since the paper was targeted in a crackdown by local authorites. Police said a man was arrested at the airport under the national security law, and local media identified him as editorial writer Fung Wai-kong. Five executives and editors at the paper were arrested and assets were seized, prompted the paper to shut down last week. Another pro-democracy news voice, the online outlet Stand News, says it’s removing commentary and halting fundraising because of concerns over the national security law.