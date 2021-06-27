Skip to Content

Apple Daily editorial writer arrested at Hong Kong’s airport

New
11:30 pm National News from the Associated Press

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong media say an editorial writer of the now-defunct pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily was arrested at the airport while attempting to leave the city. Two editorial writers have now been arrested since the paper was targeted in a crackdown by local authorites. Police said a man was arrested at the airport under the national security law, and local media identified him as editorial writer Fung Wai-kong. Five executives and editors at the paper were arrested and assets were seized, prompted the paper to shut down last week. Another pro-democracy news voice, the online outlet Stand News, says it’s removing commentary and halting fundraising because of concerns over the national security law.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content