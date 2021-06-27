Hurricane Enrique aims for brush with Mexico’s Pacific coast

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The first hurricane of the eastern Pacific season is heading for a possible close brush with Mexico’s southwestern shoulder, and forecasters warn that heavy rains may cause dangerous flash floods or mudslides on shore. Hurricane Enrique gained strength in the first hours after it formed Saturday, but the U.S. National Hurricane Center says the storm’s maximum sustained winds have stabilized around 85 mph (140 kph) and are unlikely to gain much more power. The storm’s core is predicted to stay at sea, but the hurricane center says it could pass close to Cabo Corrientes — the bulge on the coast south of Puerto Vallarta — Sunday night and into Monday.