LONG POND, Pa. (AP) — Kyle Busch won the NASCAR Cup Series race Sunday at Pocono Raceway. Busch busted the Hendrick Motorsports’ winning streak and denied the organization a shot at NASCAR history when he won his second race of the season. Kyle Larson was second. Brad Keselowski was third, Kevin Harvick fourth and Bubba Wallace was fifth in his best finish of the season for Michael Jordan’s 23IX team.