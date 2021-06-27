Ithaca police investigating stabbing incident, looking for suspect

ITHACA (WBNG) -- Police in Ithaca are currently investigating a stabbing that occurred early Sunday morning.

Officers say they responded to a call of an assault where one person had been stabbed at 314 West State Street around 3 a.m.

When police arrived on scene they did not find a victim, but rather a trail of blood leading back to the police department.

Officers located the victim who had sustained stab wounds to the face and back and was experiencing what police called "a significant amount of blood loss".

The victim was transported to the hospital by Bangs Ambulance, and later was taken to a regional trauma center for evaluation.

Police say the victim was unable to provide officers with a suspect description.

The Ithaca police department is asking anyone with information regarding this incident to call the IPD tipline at (607) 330-0000 or to email the anonymous tip line here.