Kranick goes 5 perfect innings in MLB debut, Bucs top Cards

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Max Kranick pitched five perfect innings in his major league debut before a 64-minute rain delay forced him from the game, and the Pittsburgh Pirates went on to beat the St. Louis Cardinals 7-2. In a season in which there have already been a modern-day record seven no-hitters, Kranick made a bid for perhaps the most unlikely premiere performance of all-time.The 23-year-old righty, who had never pitched above the High-A levels of the minors until this season, set down all 15 batters he faced. Kranick struck out three and threw only 50 pitches. The Pirates led 7-0 when the rain forced a halt. Duane Underwood Jr. relieved to begin the sixth. He set the side down in order in the sixth before giving up a leadoff double to Dylan Carlson to begin the seventh.