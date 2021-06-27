New COVID vaccine made to attack variant

(WBNG) -- AstraZeneca has started vaccinating participants in its trial of a COVID-19 variant vaccine.

The vaccine was designed to protect against the 'Beta' variant of the virus, which was first identified in South Africa.

Test participants are both vaccinated and unvaccinated people.

Country health officials say that for unvaccinated people, the new shot replaces the usual second dose of a normal vaccination schedule. For vaccinated people, it is given as a two-shot series with 12 weeks between doses.

No AstraZeneca COVID vaccine has ever been approved for emergency use in the United States.