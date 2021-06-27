Openings slated in fast-food restaurant robbery slaying

ERIE, Pa. (AP) — Opening statements are slated Monday in the first-degree murder trial of a man charged in the shooting death of an employee during an attempted robbery of a fast-food restaurant in northwestern Pennsylvania last year. Twenty-one-year-old Markese Lampley is charged in the shooting death of 22-year-old Alexander Cavanah at the Wendy’s restaurant in Washington Township near Edinboro in January 2020. An Erie County judge has granted his request to represent himself, but the Erie Times-News reports that he said he will not mount a defense or even participate in the case.