Police: At least 7 dead in Bangladesh blast; cause unknown

Police: At least 7 dead in Bangladesh blast; cause unknownNew
DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — At least seven people have died and dozens have been injured in an explosion in Bangladesh’s capital. Police and fire officials say the explosion Sunday evening damaged vehicles and surrounding buildings in Dhaka’s Moghbazar area. Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner Shafiqul Islam told reporters at least seven people have died in the blast. The injured were taken to hospitals. The nature of the explosion could not be determined immediately.