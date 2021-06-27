Police: Boy, 10, dies of gunshot wound in Philadelphia home

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Authorities say a 10-year-old boy died of a gunshot wound after he and other children apparently found the weapon in a north Philadelphia home. Emergency responders found the boy Saturday evening in a Nicetown-Tioga home with a head wound, and he died shortly afterward at St. Christopher’s Hospital. Capt. Lee Strollo said the children apparently found the gun in a cabinet, and police are looking into how the gun got there and who owns the weapon. Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said the community has to do a better job of keeping guns out of the hands of children.