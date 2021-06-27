Royal Caribbean Cruise returns for first time since pandemic

(WBNG/CNN) -- The Royal Caribbean's "Celebrity Edge" set sail Saturday, making it the first cruise ship to leave from an American port with paying passengers in more than a year.

The cruise ship has approval from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to set sail.

All but a percent of the passengers will be totally vaccinated. Two adults and 24 kids to be exact.

The ship sailing at just 36 percent capacity.

The cruise's CEO says he is confident the cruise line is ready to get back to business.

"It is so exciting, after 15 months to be back here and actually sailing from a US port with guests. Happy guests...I'm over the moon," says Richard Fain, Chairman and CEO of Royal Caribbean Cruises.