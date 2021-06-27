Triple digit indices possible on Monday

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low of 70 (67-73). Winds out of the south, southwest at 5-10 mph.



MONDAY: Sunny to partly cloudy. Humid. Few showers and storms possible during the late afternoon and evening 30% Late. High of 91 (89-95). Head indices of 95-102 degrees possible. Winds out of the southwest at 5-12 mph.



MONDAY NIGHT: Lingering isolated storm 20% early, giving way to partly cloudy skies. Patchy fog is possible. Low of 69 (66-72). Winds light out of the southwest.

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

After a hot and humid day, conditions will slowly "cool" off overnight heading into Monday. Yet with dew points hovering around 70 degrees, temperatures will remain mild.



With the combination of the heat and humidity Monday, there will be high heat indices across the Southern Tier ranging from 95-102! Temperature gradually return to seasonable levels by the end of the week. However, as temperatures fall the chance for precipitation will increase.