Wheeler blanks Mets over 7 innings, Phils win 4-2 for split

NEW YORK (AP) — Zack Wheeler threw seven scoreless innings against his former team, and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the New York Mets 4-2 to split a four-game series. Wheeler signed a five-year deal worth $118 million in December 2019 after spending his first seven seasons with the Mets. He allowed four hits, walked two and struck out eight. His final strikeout was his 130th of the season, lifting him past the Dodgers’ Trevor Bauer for the NL lead. Jose Alvarado gave up an RBI single to Pete Alonso in the eighth and Archie Bradley surrendered a one-out homer to Kevin Pillar in the ninth before recording his first save.