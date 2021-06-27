Wheeler, Phillies to take on Stroman, Mets

Philadelphia Phillies (35-39, fourth in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (40-32, first in the NL East)

Flushing, Queens; Sunday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Zack Wheeler (5-4, 2.36 ERA, .97 WHIP, 122 strikeouts) Mets: Marcus Stroman (6-5, 2.32 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 75 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -128, Phillies +110; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: New York and Philadelphia will play on Sunday.

The Mets are 18-14 against opponents from the NL East. New York has hit 69 home runs as a team this season. Pete Alonso leads them with 11, averaging one every 19.8 at-bats.

The Phillies are 18-21 against teams from the NL East. Philadelphia has slugged .387 this season. Bryce Harper leads the team with a .492 slugging percentage, including 21 extra-base hits and 11 home runs.

The Mets won the last meeting 4-3. Edwin Diaz secured his second victory and Kevin Pillar went 2-for-2 with a home run and an RBI for New York. Hector Neris registered his fifth loss for Philadelphia.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alonso leads the Mets with 20 extra base hits and is batting .252.

Rhys Hoskins leads the Phillies with 32 extra base hits and is slugging .457.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 5-5, .215 batting average, 3.00 ERA

Phillies: 3-7, .222 batting average, 4.63 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Mets: Jordan Yamamoto: (shoulder), Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Marcus Stroman: (hip), Joey Lucchesi: (elbow), Tommy Hunter: (back), Robert Gsellman: (lat strain), Jeurys Familia: (hip), Carlos Carrasco: (hamstring), Dellin Betances: (right shoulder), Brandon Nimmo: (finger), Johneshwy Fargas: (shoulder), Jonathan Villar: (calf), Jose Martinez: (knee), J.D. Davis: (hand), Tomas Nido: (wrist).

Phillies: JoJo Romero: (elbow), Brandon Kintzler: (neck), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Sam Coonrod: (forearm), Chase Anderson: (covid-19), Roman Quinn: (achilles), Matt Joyce: (back), Bryce Harper: (foot), Jean Segura: (undisclosed), Didi Gregorius: (elbow).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.