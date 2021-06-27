With virtual and in-person events, NYC commemorates Pride

NEW YORK (AP) - New York City's annual LGBTQ Pride parade went ahead virtually again due to the pandemic, although demonstrators and celebrators were still making their presence felt around the city.

The main New York City Pride parade Sunday, which usually draws throngs of participants and spectators, was presented as a television broadcast special, since now-lifted pandemic restrictions were still in effect at the time it was being planned.

That didn't deter throngs from gathering in person for PrideFest, a street fair with vendors, food and entertainment.

New York City's gay pride parades began in 1970 to commemorate the 1969 Stonewall uprising, which started after a police raid on a Manhattan gay bar.