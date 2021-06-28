Aid for schools, overtime rule were key trade in budget deal

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A key trade that sealed a budget deal between Gov. Tom Wolf and Republicans who control the Legislature was a $100 million injection of cash into Pennsylvania’s poorest public schools in exchange for the governor backing off a regulatory expansion of eligibility for overtime pay. Wolf, a Democrat, had sought more than $1 billion in new, higher funding for public schools, but met Republican resistance. He settled for $300 million, including the $100 million strictly for poorer districts. In exchange, Wolf agreed to repeal the regulation he pushed through in 2019 to expand the range for lower-wage salaried workers who must receive time-and-a-half pay for overtime.